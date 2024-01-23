Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-2 Attack Battalion Receives an Award [Image 3 of 3]

    4-2 Attack Battalion Receives an Award

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Elisabeth Tasker 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ty Huffman receives an award from Adm Yang, Yong-Mo, Chief of Naval Operations for the Republic of Korea's Navy at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, January 21, 2024. LTC Huffman earned the award for his contributions to the 2nd Fleet Wartime Operation Planning.

    This work, 4-2 Attack Battalion Receives an Award [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Elisabeth Tasker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd Infantry Division
    Talons
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    4th Attack Battalion
    Second to None
    Death Dealers

