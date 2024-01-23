U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ty Huffman receives an award from Adm Yang, Yong-Mo, Chief of Naval Operations for the Republic of Korea's Navy at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, January 21, 2024. LTC Huffman earned the award for his contributions to the 2nd Fleet Wartime Operation Planning.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 22:17 Photo ID: 8210927 VIRIN: 240122-A-KU914-7564 Resolution: 5100x3400 Size: 811.46 KB Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4-2 Attack Battalion Receives an Award [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Elisabeth Tasker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.