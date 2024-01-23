NMFS and NAVFAC Hawaii Sea Turtle Tagging Project

Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center (PIFSC) staff complete telemetry tagging of green and hawksbill sea turtles on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Jan. 24, 2024. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii and the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) have an Inter-agency Agreement (IAA) for the PIFSC staff to conduct small boat surveys and turtle capture operations for the next four weeks. This is the first ever turtle tagging study to document the movements and ranges of Endangered Species Act (EAS) listed sea turtles inside Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

