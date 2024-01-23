Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMFS and NAVFAC Hawaii Sea Turtle Tagging Project [Image 1 of 16]

    NMFS and NAVFAC Hawaii Sea Turtle Tagging Project

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center (PIFSC) staff complete telemetry tagging of green and hawksbill sea turtles on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Jan. 24, 2024. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii and the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) have an Inter-agency Agreement (IAA) for the PIFSC staff to conduct small boat surveys and turtle capture operations for the next four weeks. This is the first ever turtle tagging study to document the movements and ranges of Endangered Species Act (EAS) listed sea turtles inside Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 19:22
    Photo ID: 8210772
    VIRIN: 240114-N-KN989-1085
    Resolution: 6884x4917
    Size: 408.3 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMFS and NAVFAC Hawaii Sea Turtle Tagging Project [Image 16 of 16], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pearl Harbor
    NAVFAC Hawaii
    National Marine Fisheries Service
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Capt. Ted Carlson
    Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center

