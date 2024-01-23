Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keyport Innovation Center helps rescue cables from obsolescence [Image 2 of 2]

    KEYPORT, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Public Affairs Office 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    A 3D printer at the Keyport Innovation Center onboard Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport prints a part for a 3D-printed cable repair mold recently developed by NUWC Division, Keyport Mechanical Engineer Joshua Lee. The KIC is a collaborative space where individuals from across the command can partner, share knowledge, and foster a culture of innovation and growth. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Snow/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 14:56
    Location: KEYPORT, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keyport Innovation Center helps rescue cables from obsolescence [Image 2 of 2], by Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

