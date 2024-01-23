Test print of the 3D-printed cable repair mold recently developed by Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Mechanical Engineer Joshua Lee using resources available at the Keyport Innovation Center. The KIC is a collaborative space where individuals from across the command can partner, share knowledge, and foster a culture of innovation and growth. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Snow/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 14:56
|Photo ID:
|8210182
|VIRIN:
|240116-N-VX206-1010
|Resolution:
|5558x3705
|Size:
|6.92 MB
|Location:
|KEYPORT, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keyport Innovation Center helps rescue cables from obsolescence [Image 2 of 2], by Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Keyport Innovation Center helps rescue cables from obsolescence
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT