U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force players and coaches huddle during a media break during a basketball game against New Mexico on Jan. 20, 2024 at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force was defeated by New Mexico 66-85. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 13:09
|Photo ID:
|8209905
|VIRIN:
|240120-F-XS730-1013
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Men's Basketball vs New Mexico 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT