    USAFA Men's Basketball vs New Mexico 2024 [Image 1 of 10]

    USAFA Men's Basketball vs New Mexico 2024

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Ethan Taylor makes a three-pointer against New Mexico's Donovan Dent on Jan. 20, 2024 at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force was defeated by New Mexico 66-85. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 13:09
    Photo ID: 8209902
    VIRIN: 240120-F-XS730-1002
    Resolution: 4412x2945
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Men's Basketball vs New Mexico 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

