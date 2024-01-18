Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy A. George recognizes MEDCoE 68C Practical Nursing Specialist team

While visiting Fort Sam Houston Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy A. George had the opportunity to recognize the #MEDCoE 68C Practical Nursing Specialist team. The program is ranked number ten in the US and number one in Texas.
Please take a moment to congratulate the 68C team for their accomplishment.
68C serve a vital role in providing healthcare the highest level of quality medical care to Soldiers and their Families by performing preventive, therapeutic, and emergency nursing care under the supervision of a physician, registered nurse, or non-commissioned Officer.
