    Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy A. George recognizes MEDCoE 68C Practical Nursing Specialist team [Image 2 of 2]

    Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy A. George recognizes MEDCoE 68C Practical Nursing Specialist team

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    While visiting Fort Sam Houston Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy A. George had the opportunity to recognize the #MEDCoE 68C Practical Nursing Specialist team. The program is ranked number ten in the US and number one in Texas.

    Please take a moment to congratulate the 68C team for their accomplishment.

    68C serve a vital role in providing healthcare the highest level of quality medical care to Soldiers and their Families by performing preventive, therapeutic, and emergency nursing care under the supervision of a physician, registered nurse, or non-commissioned Officer.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 11:38
    Photo ID: 8209822
    VIRIN: 240125-D-WK488-5476
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 491.43 KB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy A. George recognizes MEDCoE 68C Practical Nursing Specialist team [Image 2 of 2], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

