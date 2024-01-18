Cpl. De Oliveira Reenlistment Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Rayssa Lima de Oliveira, an Inventory Management Specialist with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., reenlists at the MCRDPI Brig and Brew, Jan. 24, 2024. De Oliveira was born in Brazil and enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2021, and currently serves as the non-commissioned officer in charge of Phase One Hygienics for recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

Date Taken: 01.24.2024
Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US