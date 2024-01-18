Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cpl. De Oliveira Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    Cpl. De Oliveira Reenlistment Ceremony

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Rayssa Lima de Oliveira, an Inventory Management Specialist with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., reenlists at the MCRDPI Brig and Brew, Jan. 24, 2024. De Oliveira was born in Brazil and enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2021, and currently serves as the non-commissioned officer in charge of Phase One Hygienics for recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cpl. De Oliveira Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

