NORFOLK, VA (Dec. 20, 2023) Dale Hastings, the air operations department communications branch head, and Joseph “Joe” Crider, a an air operations department work center leader, stand next to their statue of Bigfoot on the Turtle Park Trail o board Naval Station Norfolk, Dec. 20, 2023. Hasting and Crider have been maintaining both the Bigfoot statue and Turtle Park Trail system since 2006. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Miller)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 10:08
|Photo ID:
|8209699
|VIRIN:
|231220-N-MY760-1006
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|8.82 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 231220-N-MY760-1006 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Joseph Tyler Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bigfoot sighted onboard Naval Station Norfolk
Naval Station Norfolk
