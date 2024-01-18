Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    231220-N-MY760-1006 [Image 2 of 2]

    231220-N-MY760-1006

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller 

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    NORFOLK, VA (Dec. 20, 2023) Dale Hastings, the air operations department communications branch head, and Joseph “Joe” Crider, a an air operations department work center leader, stand next to their statue of Bigfoot on the Turtle Park Trail o board Naval Station Norfolk, Dec. 20, 2023. Hasting and Crider have been maintaining both the Bigfoot statue and Turtle Park Trail system since 2006. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Miller)

    This work, 231220-N-MY760-1006 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Joseph Tyler Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

