NORFOLK, VA (Dec. 17, 2022) A Bigfoot walking by some Christmas lights onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk, Dec. 17, 2022. This Bigfoot has been sighted near the Turtle Trail Park onboard NAVSTA Norfolk, since 2006. (U.S. Navy Photo Illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Miller)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 10:08
|Photo ID:
|8209697
|VIRIN:
|221217-N-MY760-1002
|Resolution:
|737x394
|Size:
|109.88 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 221217-N-MY760-1002 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Joseph Tyler Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bigfoot sighted onboard Naval Station Norfolk
Naval Station Norfolk
LEAVE A COMMENT