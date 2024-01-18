From left: U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Fredrick Sarten, Tech. Sgt. Curtis Graham, Senior Airman Aaron Keys and Tech. Sgt. Jordan Laughlin, all assigned to the 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron, pose with the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Fuels Trainer on JBER, Alaska, Jan. 17, 2024. The JBER Fuels Trainer is a virtual reality program developed by Res3D, a local digital media company, that aims to bridge a training gap for the fuels community. The program’s goal is to digitize the entire career field into a singular digital training environment that allows warfighters to train in a risk-free environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tala Hunt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 20:15 Photo ID: 8209056 VIRIN: 240117-F-SP759-1170 Resolution: 7056x4709 Size: 24.92 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Logistics squadron implements cutting-edge fuels training [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Tala Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.