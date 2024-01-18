Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics squadron implements cutting-edge fuels training [Image 6 of 6]

    Logistics squadron implements cutting-edge fuels training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Airman Tala Hunt 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    From left: U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Fredrick Sarten, Tech. Sgt. Curtis Graham, Senior Airman Aaron Keys and Tech. Sgt. Jordan Laughlin, all assigned to the 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron, pose with the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Fuels Trainer on JBER, Alaska, Jan. 17, 2024. The JBER Fuels Trainer is a virtual reality program developed by Res3D, a local digital media company, that aims to bridge a training gap for the fuels community. The program’s goal is to digitize the entire career field into a singular digital training environment that allows warfighters to train in a risk-free environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tala Hunt)

    This work, Logistics squadron implements cutting-edge fuels training [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Tala Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Logistics squadron implements cutting-edge fuels training

    Alaska
    Readiness
    JBER
    Virtual Reality Training
    JBER Fuel Trainer

