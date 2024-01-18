From left: U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Fredrick Sarten, Tech. Sgt. Curtis Graham, Senior Airman Aaron Keys and Tech. Sgt. Jordan Laughlin, all assigned to the 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron, pose with the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Fuels Trainer on JBER, Alaska, Jan. 17, 2024. The JBER Fuels Trainer is a virtual reality program developed by Res3D, a local digital media company, that aims to bridge a training gap for the fuels community. The program’s goal is to digitize the entire career field into a singular digital training environment that allows warfighters to train in a risk-free environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tala Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 20:15
|Photo ID:
|8209056
|VIRIN:
|240117-F-SP759-1170
|Resolution:
|7056x4709
|Size:
|24.92 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Logistics squadron implements cutting-edge fuels training [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Tala Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Logistics squadron implements cutting-edge fuels training
