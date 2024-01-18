U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Laughlin, section chief of fuels distribution from the 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron, demonstrates a virtual-reality training aid on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 17, 2024. The JBER Fuels Trainer is a virtual reality program developed by Res3D, a local digital media company, that aims to bridge a training gap for the fuels community. The program’s goal is to digitize the entire career field into a singular digital training environment that allows warfighters to train in a risk-free environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tala Hunt)
This work, Logistics squadron implements cutting-edge fuels training [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Tala Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Logistics squadron implements cutting-edge fuels training
