    Logistics squadron implements cutting-edge fuels training [Image 3 of 6]

    Logistics squadron implements cutting-edge fuels training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Airman Tala Hunt 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Laughlin, section chief of fuels distribution from the 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron, demonstrates a virtual-reality training aid on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 17, 2024. The JBER Fuels Trainer is a virtual reality program developed by Res3D, a local digital media company, that aims to bridge a training gap for the fuels community. The program’s goal is to digitize the entire career field into a singular digital training environment that allows warfighters to train in a risk-free environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tala Hunt)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics squadron implements cutting-edge fuels training [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Tala Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Readiness
    JBER
    Virtual Reality Training
    JBER Fuel Trainer

