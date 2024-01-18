Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Hosts Arctic Training Exercise Snow Crab Ex 24-1 [Image 13 of 16]

    Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Hosts Arctic Training Exercise Snow Crab Ex 24-1

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Bergh 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    240124-N-LR905-2202
    LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (Jan. 24, 2024) – A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 4 conducts a live-fire training exercise as part of Snow Crab Exercise 24-1. SNOWCRABEX is an annual exercise designed to test and evaluate U.S. Navy EOD and Navy Diver’s capabilities and equipment in a simulated arctic environment and improve combat effectiveness. Navy EOD and Navy Divers are part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF), enabling the U.S. Navy Fleet by clearing and protecting the battlespace. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob D. Bergh/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 18:11
    Photo ID: 8208968
    VIRIN: 240124-N-LR905-2202
    Resolution: 3492x5248
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Hosts Arctic Training Exercise Snow Crab Ex 24-1 [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Jacob Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

