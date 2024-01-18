240124-N-LR905-2005

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (Jan. 24, 2024) – A U.S. Navy Diver assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 conducts a comms check while preparing to dive in simulated arctic waters at Lake Ferrell as part of Snow Crab Exercise 24-1. SNOWCRABEX is an annual exercise designed to test and evaluate U.S. Navy EOD and Navy Diver’s capabilities and equipment in a simulated arctic environment and improve combat effectiveness. Navy EOD and Navy Divers are part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF), enabling the U.S. Navy Fleet by clearing and protecting the battlespace. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob D. Bergh/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 18:17 Photo ID: 8208954 VIRIN: 240124-N-LR905-2005 Resolution: 4024x6048 Size: 2.75 MB Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Hosts Arctic Training Exercise Snow Crab Ex 24-1 [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Jacob Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.