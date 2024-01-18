Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165th Airlift Wing flies its 1st C-130J Super Hercules to Savannah from Lockheed Martin [Image 6 of 7]

    165th Airlift Wing flies its 1st C-130J Super Hercules to Savannah from Lockheed Martin

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Julianne Schurr, a pilot assigned to the 158th Airlift Squadron, 165th Airlift Wing (AW), Georgia Air National Guard, begins pre-flight checklists Jan. 24, 2024, in the 165 AW’s brand new aircraft, a C-130J-30 Super Hercules, prior to departing Lockheed Martin in Marietta to fly the aircraft to Savannah, Georgia. This signifies the inaugural flight for the Georgia Air National Guard in tail number 5975, introducing the newest C-130J Super Hercules into service with the 165th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    This work, 165th Airlift Wing flies its 1st C-130J Super Hercules to Savannah from Lockheed Martin [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

