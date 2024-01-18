U.S. Air Force Maj. Julianne Schurr, a pilot assigned to the 158th Airlift Squadron, 165th Airlift Wing (AW), Georgia Air National Guard, flies the 165 AW’s brand new aircraft Jan. 24, 2024, a C-130J-30 Super Hercules, prior to departing Lockheed Martin in Marietta to fly the aircraft to Savannah, Georgia. This signifies the inaugural flight for the Georgia Air National Guard in tail number 5975, introducing the newest C-130J Super Hercules into service with the 165th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 16:45 Photo ID: 8208872 VIRIN: 240124-Z-PJ280-1025 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.08 MB Location: MARIETTA, GA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 165th Airlift Wing flies its 1st C-130J Super Hercules to Savannah from Lockheed Martin [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.