Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FRCE hosts F-35 sustainment leader [Image 2 of 3]

    FRCE hosts F-35 sustainment leader

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Joseph Andes 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    From left, Capability Establishment Program Manager Brian Rayfield of Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) discusses the depot’s development of F-35 component repair and overhaul capabilities with Maj. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter, Director of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program Office’s Lightning Sustainment Center; FRCE Commanding Officer Capt. James M. Belmont; and Kyle Gill, F-35 Lightning Support Team depot lead engineer at FRCE. Carpenter visited FRCE Jan. 24 in order to tour the depot’s F-35 components and air vehicle modification lines and familiarize himself with depot operations that support the F-35’s mission readiness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 15:57
    Photo ID: 8208758
    VIRIN: 240124-N-DG753-1015
    Resolution: 3600x2323
    Size: 8.31 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCE hosts F-35 sustainment leader [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Andes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FRCE hosts F-35 sustainment leader
    FRCE hosts F-35 sustainment leader
    FRCE hosts F-35 sustainment leader

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FRCE hosts F-35 sustainment leader

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    JSF
    NAVAIR
    FRCE
    JPO
    COMFRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT