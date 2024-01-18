From left, Capability Establishment Program Manager Brian Rayfield of Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) discusses the depot’s development of F-35 component repair and overhaul capabilities with Maj. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter, Director of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program Office’s Lightning Sustainment Center; FRCE Commanding Officer Capt. James M. Belmont; and Kyle Gill, F-35 Lightning Support Team depot lead engineer at FRCE. Carpenter visited FRCE Jan. 24 in order to tour the depot’s F-35 components and air vehicle modification lines and familiarize himself with depot operations that support the F-35’s mission readiness.
FRCE hosts F-35 sustainment leader
