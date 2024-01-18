Maj. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter, right, Director of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program Office’s Lightning Sustainment Center, right, discusses F-35 air vehicle modification operations with Brent Ward, left, F-35 Airframe Shop supervisor at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) and Rusty McCoy, F-35 Sheet Metal Shop supervisor. Carpenter visited FRCE Jan. 24 in order to tour the depot’s F-35 components and air vehicle modification lines and familiarize himself with depot operations that support the F-35’s mission readiness.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 15:57
|Photo ID:
|8208759
|VIRIN:
|240124-N-DG753-1056
|Resolution:
|3712x2475
|Size:
|9.7 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FRCE hosts F-35 sustainment leader [Image 3 of 3], by Heather Wilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FRCE hosts F-35 sustainment leader
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT