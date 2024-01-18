FRCE hosts F-35 sustainment leader

Maj. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter, right, Director of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program Office’s Lightning Sustainment Center, right, discusses F-35 air vehicle modification operations with Brent Ward, left, F-35 Airframe Shop supervisor at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) and Rusty McCoy, F-35 Sheet Metal Shop supervisor. Carpenter visited FRCE Jan. 24 in order to tour the depot’s F-35 components and air vehicle modification lines and familiarize himself with depot operations that support the F-35’s mission readiness.

