    FRCE hosts F-35 sustainment leader [Image 3 of 3]

    FRCE hosts F-35 sustainment leader

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Heather Wilburn 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Maj. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter, right, Director of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program Office’s Lightning Sustainment Center, right, discusses F-35 air vehicle modification operations with Brent Ward, left, F-35 Airframe Shop supervisor at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) and Rusty McCoy, F-35 Sheet Metal Shop supervisor. Carpenter visited FRCE Jan. 24 in order to tour the depot’s F-35 components and air vehicle modification lines and familiarize himself with depot operations that support the F-35’s mission readiness.

    F-35
    JSF
    NAVAIR
    FRCE
    JPO
    COMFRC

