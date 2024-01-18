Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick W. Hendricks, the post-command Sergeant Major, Caleb Santiago, a project engineer from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico (VIPR) and other members of the installation team, conducted a press conference on post, where they showcased the Army’s resolute commitment with our service members quality of life, Jan 18.



Using the new construction of 26 Army housing units as a backdrop for the media encounter, Moulton discussed Fort Buchanan’s mission.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 15:45 Photo ID: 8208741 VIRIN: 240119-A-cc868-1003 Resolution: 4000x3000 Size: 3.56 MB Location: PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Buchanan showcases its quality-of-life mission [Image 3 of 3], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.