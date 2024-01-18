Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Buchanan showcases its quality-of-life mission [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort Buchanan showcases its quality-of-life mission

    PUERTO RICO

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick W. Hendricks, the post-command Sergeant Major, Caleb Santiago, a project engineer from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico (VIPR) and other members of the installation team, conducted a press conference on post, where they showcased the Army’s resolute commitment with our service members quality of life, Jan 18.

    Using the new construction of 26 Army housing units as a backdrop for the media encounter, Moulton discussed Fort Buchanan’s mission.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Location: PR
    Puerto Rico
    quality of life
    Fort Buchanan

