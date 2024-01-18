Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Buchanan showcases its quality-of-life mission [Image 2 of 3]

    Fort Buchanan showcases its quality-of-life mission

    PUERTO RICO

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Scott Abell, Director of Morale Welfare and Recreation at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, explains to the media the quality of life that the Fort Buchanan Child and Youth Services (CYS) provides to military families in Puerto Rico.

