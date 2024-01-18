USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea

240116-N-EJ843-1233 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 16, 2024) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) conducts remote live fire exercise with the MK 38 machine gun, Jan. 16, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

