Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts 2-day Bivouac Training [Image 17 of 17]

    4th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts 2-day Bivouac Training

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron rest during a bivouac training exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 18, 2024. Over the course of the exercise, participants practiced building defensive fighting positions, responded to vehicle checkpoints, and performed post-attack reconnaissance sweeps , while demonstrating their ability to survive and operate in a hostile environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 15:39
    Photo ID: 8208721
    VIRIN: 240118-F-FX978-1426
    Resolution: 6034x3394
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts 2-day Bivouac Training [Image 17 of 17], by Amn Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts 2-day Bivouac Training
    4th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts 2-day Bivouac Training
    4th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts 2-day Bivouac Training
    4th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts 2-day Bivouac Training
    4th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts 2-day Bivouac Training
    4th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts 2-day Bivouac Training
    4th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts 2-day Bivouac Training
    4th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts 2-day Bivouac Training
    4th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts 2-day Bivouac Training
    4th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts 2-day Bivouac Training
    4th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts 2-day Bivouac Training
    4th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts 2-day Bivouac Training
    4th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts 2-day Bivouac Training
    4th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts 2-day Bivouac Training
    4th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts 2-day Bivouac Training
    4th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts 2-day Bivouac Training
    4th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts 2-day Bivouac Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Bivouac
    SJAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT