U.S. Airmen assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron are issued weapons for a bivouac field training exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 18, 2024. Over the course of the exercise, participants practiced building defensive fighting positions, responded to vehicle checkpoints and performed post-attack reconnaissance sweeps, while demonstrating their ability to survive and operate in a hostile environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 15:39 Photo ID: 8208720 VIRIN: 240118-F-FX978-1001 Resolution: 4837x2721 Size: 1.75 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts 2-day Bivouac Training [Image 17 of 17], by Amn Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.