PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC) Rescue Swimmer School (RSS) Division Officer Lt. Josh Frank speaks with Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Jan. 24. Jackson, a retired Navy Medical Corps officer, toured the air station as part of a familiarization tour of military installations in Florida (Official U.S. Navy Photo by Garrett Dipuma)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 13:30
|Photo ID:
|8208562
|VIRIN:
|240124-N-PJ019-1017
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rep. Ronny Jackson visits NAS Pensacola [Image 5 of 5], by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
