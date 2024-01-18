Rep. Ronny Jackson visits NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Training Air Wing Six Commodore Capt. Doug White speaks with Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) over a U.S. Navy training aircraft at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Florida, Jan. 24, 2024. Jackson, a retired Navy Medical Corps officer, toured the air station as part of a familiarization tour of military installations in Florida. (Official U.S. Navy Photo by Garrett Dipuma)

