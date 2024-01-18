PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Training Air Wing Six Commodore Capt. Doug White speaks with Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) over a U.S. Navy training aircraft at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Florida, Jan. 24, 2024. Jackson, a retired Navy Medical Corps officer, toured the air station as part of a familiarization tour of military installations in Florida. (Official U.S. Navy Photo by Garrett Dipuma)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 13:30
|Photo ID:
|8208560
|VIRIN:
|240124-N-PJ019-1059
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rep. Ronny Jackson visits NAS Pensacola [Image 5 of 5], by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS
