Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gunston Hall Departure [Image 2 of 5]

    Gunston Hall Departure

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Manvir Gill 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), departed Naval Station Norfolk, Jan. 24, 2024 commencing operations for Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO's largest excercise in decades. Steadfast Defender will demonstrate NATO's ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Manvir Gill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 12:21
    Photo ID: 8208506
    VIRIN: 240124-N-IO903-1003
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunston Hall Departure [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Manvir Gill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gunston Hall Departure
    Gunston Hall Departure
    Gunston Hall Departure
    Gunston Hall Departure
    Gunston Hall Departure

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Photo
    Departure
    Ship
    U.S. Navy
    IO903

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT