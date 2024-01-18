The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), departed Naval Station Norfolk, Jan. 24, 2024 commencing operations for Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO's largest excercise in decades. Steadfast Defender will demonstrate NATO's ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Manvir Gill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 12:21 Photo ID: 8208509 VIRIN: 240124-N-IO903-1004 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 1.06 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gunston Hall Departure [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Manvir Gill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.