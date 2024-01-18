Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airlifter of the Week: TSgt Benington [Image 2 of 2]

    Airlifter of the Week: TSgt Benington

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sergeant Louis J. Ludwig, 86th AW command Chief, right, coin Tech. Sgt. Nova Benington, 86th Medical Squadron Air Force liaison officer at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 24, 2024. Benington was nominated as the Airlifter of the Week for directing a five-man team that runs the Tactical Combat Casualty Care Program for three wings and 14 geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

    This work, Airlifter of the Week: TSgt Benington [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

