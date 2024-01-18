Airlifter of the Week: TSgt Benington

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sergeant Louis J. Ludwig, 86th AW command Chief, right, coin Tech. Sgt. Nova Benington, 86th Medical Squadron Air Force liaison officer at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 24, 2024. Benington was nominated as the Airlifter of the Week for directing a five-man team that runs the Tactical Combat Casualty Care Program for three wings and 14 geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

