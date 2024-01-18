U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sergeant Louis J. Ludwig, 86th AW command Chief, right, coin Tech. Sgt. Nova Benington, 86th Medical Squadron Air Force liaison officer at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 24, 2024. Benington was nominated as the Airlifter of the Week for directing a five-man team that runs the Tactical Combat Casualty Care Program for three wings and 14 geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 10:55
|Photo ID:
|8208362
|VIRIN:
|240124-F-GR961-1013
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airlifter of the Week: TSgt Benington [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
