U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nova Benington, 86th Medical Squadron Air Force liaison officer, holds up her coin after being named Airlifter of the Week, at Ramstein Air Base, Jan. 24, 2024. Benington directs the Tactical Combat Casualty Care Program and coordinated with Deployed Medicine to create a translated training plan to train Ukrainian non-commissioned officers in life saving procedures. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 10:55 Photo ID: 8208361 VIRIN: 240124-F-GR961-1023 Resolution: 4926x3941 Size: 1.07 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airlifter of the Week: TSgt Benington [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.