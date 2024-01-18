Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airlifter of the Week: TSgt Benington [Image 1 of 2]

    Airlifter of the Week: TSgt Benington

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nova Benington, 86th Medical Squadron Air Force liaison officer, holds up her coin after being named Airlifter of the Week, at Ramstein Air Base, Jan. 24, 2024. Benington directs the Tactical Combat Casualty Care Program and coordinated with Deployed Medicine to create a translated training plan to train Ukrainian non-commissioned officers in life saving procedures. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

    This work, Airlifter of the Week: TSgt Benington [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

