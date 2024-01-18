GREAT LAKES, Il. (January 23, 2024) . The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) celebrated 120 years of serving U.S. Navy and Marine Corps service members, eligible family members and survivors with a dessert tray at the Naval Station Great Lakes, Jan. 23, 2024. The NMCRS is a non-profit, volunteer service organization that uses both financial and non-financial resources to assist Sailors and Marines in times of need. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 09:38
|Photo ID:
|8208259
|VIRIN:
|240123-N-HR150-1005
|Resolution:
|7872x5248
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NS Great Lakes Celebrates NMCRS 120th Birthday [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Matt Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
