NS Great Lakes Celebrates NMCRS 120th Birthday

GREAT LAKES, Il. (January 23, 2024) . The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) celebrated 120 years of serving U.S. Navy and Marine Corps service members, eligible family members and survivors with a dessert tray at the Naval Station Great Lakes, Jan. 23, 2024. The NMCRS is a non-profit, volunteer service organization that uses both financial and non-financial resources to assist Sailors and Marines in times of need. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)

