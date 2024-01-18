Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NS Great Lakes Celebrates NMCRS 120th Birthday [Image 1 of 2]

    NS Great Lakes Celebrates NMCRS 120th Birthday

    GREAT LAKES, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matt Hall 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (January 23, 2024) . The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) celebrated 120 years of serving U.S. Navy and Marine Corps service members, eligible family members and survivors with a dessert tray at the Naval Station Great Lakes, Jan. 23, 2024. The NMCRS is a non-profit, volunteer service organization that uses both financial and non-financial resources to assist Sailors and Marines in times of need. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 09:38
    Location: GREAT LAKES, US
    TAGS

    Birthday
    Naval Station Great Lakes
    NMCRS
    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

