ATs at HSM-40

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 23, 2023) - Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Jeremiah Hubbard (right) with Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Squadron 40 performs routine maintenance checks on an MH-60R helicopter on the flight line at Naval Station Mayport, Jan. 23, 2024. HSM-40 serves as a Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) providing training to FRS pilots and aircrew assigned to Maritime Strike Wing Atlantic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

