    ATs at HSM-40 [Image 2 of 2]

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    240123-N-OZ224-2679

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 23, 2023) - Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Zachary Aceto (right) with Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Squadron 40 performs routine maintenance checks on an MH-60R helicopter on the flight line at Naval Station Mayport, Jan. 23, 2024. HSM-40 serves as a Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) providing training to FRS pilots and aircrew assigned to Maritime Strike Wing Atlantic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

    This work, ATs at HSM-40 [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Navy #Mayport #Jacksonville #Florida

