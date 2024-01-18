Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 5th Fleet and Royal Bahrain Naval Force Ships sail in the Arabian Gulf during Exercise Diamond Defender 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. 5th Fleet and Royal Bahrain Naval Force Ships sail in the Arabian Gulf during Exercise Diamond Defender 2024

    ARABIAN GULF

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240109-N-FF029-1399 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 9, 2024) The Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Dextrous (MCM 13) sails alongside Royal Bahrain Naval Force fast patrol boat Al-Taweelah (P23) during exercise Diamond Defender 24 (DD 24) in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 9. DD 24 is a week-long bilateral maritime exercise between U.S. and Bahrain military forces and is designed to enhance regional maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Charest)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 5th Fleet and Royal Bahrain Naval Force Ships sail in the Arabian Gulf during Exercise Diamond Defender 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PhotoEX
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Arabian Gulf
    NAVCENT
    Royal Bahrain Naval Force
    DD 24

