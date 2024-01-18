U.S. 5th Fleet and Royal Bahrain Naval Force Ships sail in the Arabian Gulf during Exercise Diamond Defender 2024

240109-N-FF029-1397 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 9, 2024) The Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Dextrous (MCM 13) and unmanned surface vessels, attached to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s Task Force 59, sail alongside vessels from the Royal Bahrain Naval Force and Bahrain Coast Guard during exercise Diamond Defender 24 (DD 24) in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 9. DD 24 is a week-long bilateral maritime exercise between U.S. and Bahrain military forces and is designed to enhance regional maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Charest)

