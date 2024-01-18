Marine veteran, SDPD Patrol Sergeant receives Purple Heart medal

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Daniel Whitley, right, the deputy commander of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, delivers a speech about Francisco Roman Jr., a veteran of 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and now a police officer with the San Diego Police Department, before his Purple Heart medal award ceremony held at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 23, 2024. This ceremony honored Roman Jr.’s sacrifice during his deployment to Ramadi, Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005. Both Roman Jr. and Whitley were recruited out of New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

