    Marine veteran, SDPD Patrol Sergeant receives Purple Heart medal [Image 2 of 5]

    Marine veteran, SDPD Patrol Sergeant receives Purple Heart medal

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts 

    Francisco Roman Jr., a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and now a police officer with the San Diego Police Department, is awarded the Purple Heart medal during an award ceremony held at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 23, 2024. This ceremony honored Roman Jr.’s sacrifice during his deployment to Ramadi, Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005. Roman Jr. was recruited out of New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

    Serving Beyond the Call: The Inspiring Story of a Marine, Police Officer, and Family Man

