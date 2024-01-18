Marine veteran, SDPD Patrol Sergeant receives Purple Heart medal

Francisco Roman Jr., a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and now a police officer with the San Diego Police Department, is awarded the Purple Heart medal during an award ceremony held at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 23, 2024. This ceremony honored Roman Jr.’s sacrifice during his deployment to Ramadi, Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005. Roman Jr. was recruited out of New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

