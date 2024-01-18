Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The People That Form The Relationships Between Nations [Image 1 of 11]

    The People That Form The Relationships Between Nations

    GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.18.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa

    Chief Nursing Officer for U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa CAPT Sanjuan meets Reiko Namizato, Director of Hokubu Nursing School

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 20:26
    Photo ID: 8207782
    VIRIN: 240118-N-TW242-1001
    Resolution: 2142x2259
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The People That Form The Relationships Between Nations [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The People That Form The Relationships Between Nations
    The People That Form The Relationships Between Nations
    The People That Form The Relationships Between Nations
    The People That Form The Relationships Between Nations
    The People That Form the Relationships Between Nations
    The People That Form the Relationships Between Nations
    The People That Form The Relationships Between Nations
    The People That Form The Relationships Between Nations
    The People That Form The Relationships Between Nations
    The People That Form The Relationships Between Nations
    The People That Form the Relationships Between Nations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The People That Form the Relationships Between Nations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ThisIsNavyMedicine #NavyMedicine #USNavy #DHA #NavalMedicalForcesPacific #Military.com

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT