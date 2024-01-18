USS North Carolina departs U.S. Naval Base Guam

231222-N-KE573-1019 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 22, 2023) – The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) departs U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG), Dec. 22. North Carolina is the fourth submarine of the Virginia-class; the first designated and built post-Cold War in order to meet the challenges of the 21st century, and has improved stealth; sophisticated surveillance capabilities, and special warfare enhancements that enable it to meet the Navy’s multi-mission requirements. NBG is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and is home to several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Brown)

