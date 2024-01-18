Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS North Carolina departs U.S. Naval Base Guam [Image 1 of 2]

    USS North Carolina departs U.S. Naval Base Guam

    GUAM

    12.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Brown 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    231222-N-KE573-1019 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 22, 2023) – The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) departs U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG), Dec. 22. North Carolina is the fourth submarine of the Virginia-class; the first designated and built post-Cold War in order to meet the challenges of the 21st century, and has improved stealth; sophisticated surveillance capabilities, and special warfare enhancements that enable it to meet the Navy’s multi-mission requirements. NBG is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and is home to several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 18:29
    Photo ID: 8207757
    VIRIN: 231222-N-KE573-1019
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS North Carolina departs U.S. Naval Base Guam [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jacob Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    guam
    pacific
    north
    carolina
    subs

