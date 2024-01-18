Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Missouri arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Missouri arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam

    GUAM

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Brown 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    240109-N-KE573-1005 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 9, 2024) – The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG), Jan 9. Missouri is homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and is currently deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. NBG is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet and is home to several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Brown)

    submarines
    guam
    pacific
    subs

