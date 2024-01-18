USS Missouri arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam

240109-N-KE573-1005 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 9, 2024) – The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG), Jan 9. Missouri is homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and is currently deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. NBG is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet and is home to several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Brown)

