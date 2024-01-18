Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Change of Command [Image 4 of 6]

    39th Change of Command

    EGLIN AIR FORCE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dustin Surcey, 39th Electronic Warfare Squadron commander, renders his first salute to the 39th EWS during his change of command ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 19, 2024. The 39th EWS was activated in 2020 ahead of the standup of the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing, which was activated in 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

    This work, 39th Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EMS
    electronic warfare
    EW
    Kraken
    39th EWS

