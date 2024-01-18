U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dustin Surcey, 39th Electronic Warfare Squadron commander, renders his first salute to the 39th EWS during his change of command ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 19, 2024. The 39th EWS was activated in 2020 ahead of the standup of the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing, which was activated in 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 15:18
|Photo ID:
|8207466
|VIRIN:
|240119-F-DT029-1096
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.23 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT