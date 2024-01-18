39th Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Finkler, 850th Spectrum Warfare Group commander, left, hands the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dustin Survey, 39th Electronic Warfare Squadron commander, right, during a change of command ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 19, 2024. The 39th EWS was activated in 2020 ahead of the standup of the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing, which was activated in 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

