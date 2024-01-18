Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks with Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., commander U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, and other Marines during a visit to U.S. Army Garrison Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Jan. 22, 2024. Del Toro later held a Q&A and spoke with the Marines and Sailors about Naval integration, quality of life concerns, the strength of our fleet, and other matters relevant to the Marine Corps and the Department of the Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2024 Date Posted: 01.23.2024 05:09 Photo ID: 8206784 VIRIN: 240122-M-BL112-1016 Resolution: 6604x3039 Size: 3.81 MB Location: BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE Web Views: 8 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visits Panzer Kaserne [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.