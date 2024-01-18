Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visits Panzer Kaserne [Image 1 of 2]

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visits Panzer Kaserne

    BOEBLINGEN, BW, GERMANY

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks with Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., commander U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, and other Marines during a visit to U.S. Army Garrison Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Jan. 22, 2024. Del Toro later held a Q&A and spoke with the Marines and Sailors about Naval integration, quality of life concerns, the strength of our fleet, and other matters relevant to the Marine Corps and the Department of the Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 05:09
    Photo ID: 8206783
    VIRIN: 240122-M-BL112-1015
    Resolution: 6777x3269
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visits Panzer Kaserne [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visits Panzer Kaserne
    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visits Panzer Kaserne

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    SECNAV
    Marines
    MARFOREUR/AF
    MFEA
    USMCFEA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT