    607th AOC Assumption of Command held at Osan AB [Image 3 of 3]

    607th AOC Assumption of Command held at Osan AB

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks 

    7th Air Force

    Brig. Gen. Ryan P. Keeney, left, 7th Air Force deputy commander, presents the guidon to Col. Tanner Woolsey, 607th Air Operations Center incoming commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 11, 2024. Prior to taking command, Woolsey served as the Chief of Combat Plans and Integrated Air and Missile Defense Divisions at the 613th Air Operations Center, assigned to Headquarters, Pacific Air Forces, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

    This work, 607th AOC Assumption of Command held at Osan AB [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Air Force
    607th Air Operations Center

