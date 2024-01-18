Brig. Gen. Ryan P. Keeney, left, 7th Air Force deputy commander, presents the guidon to Col. Tanner Woolsey, 607th Air Operations Center incoming commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 11, 2024. Prior to taking command, Woolsey served as the Chief of Combat Plans and Integrated Air and Missile Defense Divisions at the 613th Air Operations Center, assigned to Headquarters, Pacific Air Forces, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.23.2024 01:59 Photo ID: 8206708 VIRIN: 240111-F-XJ860-1014 Resolution: 3917x2649 Size: 4.61 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 607th AOC Assumption of Command held at Osan AB [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.