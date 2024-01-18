HHC BDE, 3ABCT, 4ID Change of Command Ceremony

Capt. Keith J. Kenny assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division received the company guidon from 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion commander, Lt. Col. Latoya M. Manzey, at a Change of Command Ceremony on January 19th, 2024 at Fort Carson, Colorado (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)

