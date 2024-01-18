Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHC BDE, 3ABCT, 4ID Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 8]

    HHC BDE, 3ABCT, 4ID Change of Command Ceremony

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Capt. Keith J. Kenny assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division received the company guidon from 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion commander, Lt. Col. Latoya M. Manzey, at a Change of Command Ceremony on January 19th, 2024 at Fort Carson, Colorado (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 17:42
    Photo ID: 8206295
    VIRIN: 240119-A-MW025-3707
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHC BDE, 3ABCT, 4ID Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Kimberly Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #4IDs_Hammer #BeAllYouCanBe #IronAndIvy

